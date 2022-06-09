Robinson + Cole Advises On Keywords' $32M Acquisition Deal

By Irene Madongo (June 9, 2022, 3:47 PM BST) -- London-based Keywords Studios PLC, a technical services provider to the games sector, said Wednesday it has agreed to purchase U.S.-based development studio Forgotten Empires LLC for $32.5 million in cash and stock. Forgotten Empires' founder Ryan Shepherd, who will continue leading the business within Keywords, said in a stock exchange announcement Keywords will provide support for Forgotten Empires' continuing growth. "Having worked alongside some of Keywords' development studios, we know the cultural fit will work well and we look forward to working more closely together with the wider Keywords' group to drive the combined business forward," Shepherd said. Games developer Forgotten...

