Law Firm Mishcon's IPO On Hold 'For Foreseeable Future'

By Najiyya Budaly (June 8, 2022, 6:47 PM BST) -- Mishcon de Reya LLP said Wednesday it has put plans to launch an initial public offering in London on ice "for the foreseeable future," citing market conditions. The London-based law firm said it has stalled a possible premium listing of shares on the London Stock Exchange, but clarified that its plans have not been completely abandoned but instead put on hold. Mishcon said in April 2019 that it planned to list, with the help of JP Morgan, in order to accelerate its international expansion. The firm had opened an office in Singapore in 2020 and partnered with a local law firm...

