FTC Judge Says Lives At Stake In Cancer Test Deal Challenge

By Matthew Perlman (June 9, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission staffers pressed their bid to block Illumina's $8 billion reacquisition of cancer testing outfit Grail during closing arguments, as the agency's administrative law judge questioned whether getting the case wrong could cost lives. The sides appeared virtually for closing arguments on Wednesday in the FTC's administrative case seeking to unwind Illumina's completed purchase of Grail, following a six-week in-house trial last year. Chief Administrative Law Judge D. Michael Chappell had many questions during the arguments, while also cautioning the public about reading too much into his queries and reflecting on the "profound and serious business" before him. Part way...

