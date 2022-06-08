Del. House Upholds Gov. Carney's Pot Legalization Veto

By Sam Reisman (June 8, 2022, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Delaware lawmakers on Tuesday voted to uphold the governor's veto of a simple marijuana legalization bill, even though the bill previously had enough support to overturn the veto. The state House of Representatives voted 20-20, with one member not voting, on a measure to repass H.B. 371, a bill that would have legalized possession, use and gifting of marijuana among adults 21 and older. Democratic Gov. John Carney vetoed the bill on May 24, saying in a statement, "I do not believe that promoting or expanding the use of recreational marijuana is in the best interests of the state of Delaware,...

