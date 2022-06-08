Simply Better Says Market Woes Made $99M Soda Deal Fizzle

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 8, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Canadian consumer products company Simply Better Brands Corp. will not go ahead with an announced $99 million deal to acquire Seattle-based Jones Soda Co., which recently added some cannabis products to its line, the two companies have announced. In a Tuesday announcement, the companies said they terminated the letter of intent they'd announced in April. In a statement, Simply Better CEO Kathy Casey said that the parties are disappointed but that "due to current market conditions we are unable to move forward with our intended transaction at this time," adding that her company felt Jones Soda "would add tremendous value to our existing...

