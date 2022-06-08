Litigant Who Got Do-Over After Judge Stock Recusal Settles

By Andrew Strickler (June 8, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Following the disqualification of a California judge over a stock conflict, a pro se litigant who got a second chance to argue a lost benefits case has settled with his old employer and its claims administrator. Brian Driscoll, a 65-year-old retiree and former Anheuser-Busch warehouse manager, first sued over the denial of long-term disability payments seven years ago. In 2020, Driscoll lost a summary judgment decision from U.S. District Court Judge Janis L. Sammartino in San Diego, who had overseen the case since its inception. Months later, a court clerk informed Driscoll and other parties that Judge Sammarino had a family...

