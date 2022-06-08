Eastman Ordered To Turn Over More Emails To Jan. 6 Panel

By Justin Wise (June 8, 2022, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ordered former Trump attorney John Eastman to turn over an additional set of 159 emails to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, finding that some of the records further clarify a plan from him and the former president to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election. In a late Tuesday order, U.S. District Judge David Carter again ruled partly in the panel's favor in a drawn-out privilege dispute regarding Eastman's communications in the days leading up to and after the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. The order arrives as the committee...

