Senate Confirms Jones Day Atty To Calif. Federal Court

By James Arkin (June 9, 2022, 2:39 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Thursday confirmed Jones Day attorney Robert Steven Huie to the Southern District of California, while the Judiciary Committee advanced five of President Joe Biden's other judicial nominees, including picks for the Seventh and Ninth Circuits. Huie, a former assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of California who joined Jones Day as of counsel in 2020, was confirmed by a 51-46 vote. Two Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, supported him. Earlier Thursday, the Judiciary Committee approved U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee's nomination for the Seventh Circuit and U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza, Jr.'s...

