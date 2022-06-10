Jan. 6 Committee Shows Initial Evidence Of 'Attempted Coup'

By James Arkin (June 9, 2022, 11:48 PM EDT) -- Members of the House select committee formed to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol laid out stark terms and, publicly for the first time, evidence that the violence that day was the result of weeks of coordinated efforts, stemming from false claims of election fraud, that the committee's chairman insisted was the "culmination of an attempted coup." The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday held the first of several public hearings set to take place this month. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The hearing, the first in a series of...

