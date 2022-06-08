Ropes & Gray Adds Ex-DOJ Compliance Pro To Analytics Unit

By Al Barbarino (June 8, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A former compliance expert for the U.S. Department of Justice has joined Ropes & Gray LLP as a senior adviser in its R&G Insights Lab, an analytics and behavioral science compliance consulting group the firm launched in 2020, the firm said Wednesday. Hui Chen brings decades of experience as a government prosecutor and compliance consultant, including a stint as a compliance consultant in the DOJ's fraud section and years of work developing strategies to assess compliance issues using data and scientific methods, the firm said. In an interview with Law360, Zachary Coseglia, co-founder and managing principal of R&G Insights Lab, lauded Chen's...

