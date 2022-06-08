Lab, Insurer Opt For Mediation In Software Coverage Dispute

By Josh Liberatore (June 8, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A medical testing lab is dropping its suit seeking coverage for millions in lost business income after a software provider allegedly blocked its access to patient records, telling a Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday that it will go to mediation with its insurer. Genesis Diagnostics, owned by Abira Medical Laboratories LLC, filed a notice of voluntary dismissal without prejudice of its breach of contract suit against Transportation Insurance Co. "The mediation session is expected to take place in September of 2022," Genesis told the court. Transportation Insurance has also agreed to "a further six months tolling of limitations regarding the disputes underlying...

