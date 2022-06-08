House Approves Raising Subchapter V Bankruptcy Debt Limit

By Rick Archer (June 8, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A bill extending COVID-19 measures to make more small businesses eligible to file for Subchapter V bankruptcies as well as increasing eligibility for individual Chapter 13 bankruptcies is heading to President Joe Biden's desk The Bankruptcy Threshold Adjustment and Technical Corrections Act, which increases the debt threshold for eligibility for Subchapter V and Chapter 13 bankruptcies, passed the House of Representatives Tuesday by a vote of 392-21 two months after it was approved by the Senate. Subchapter V was established by the Small Business Reorganization Act of 2019 to allow businesses with less than $2.7 million in debt to reorganize on...

