Pa. Judge Compares Philadelphia Firm's Breakup To Divorce

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 8, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The ongoing drama stemming from the dissolution of Philadelphia law firm Golomb & Honik is messier and more contentious than a marital split, according to a Pennsylvania Superior Court judge considering dueling appeals over how the defunct firm's assets were split. Judge Judith Olson's remarks came during oral argument Wednesday in Philadelphia over a tangled web of cross appeals filed by ex-partners Richard Golomb and Ruben Honik over whether Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County Judge Gary Glazer properly decided how much of the firm's assets would go to whom. "Feuds between law firm breakups are worse than marriages," Judge Olson...

