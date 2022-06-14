How Cos. Can Support Fathers Taking Full Parental Leave

By Melinda Koster, Carolin Guentert and Melissa Tribble (June 14, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- With Father's Day approaching, this is a fitting time to explore the stigmas that plague working fathers and drive them out of caregiving roles. Fathers increasingly report wanting to be more involved in child rearing,[1] yet on average, men still take far less parental leave and spend much less time caring for their children compared to women.[2] Many fathers worry about the professional repercussions and stigma of taking parental leave, or otherwise playing an active role in child care. The statistics are troubling. In a recent Promundo Global survey, 73% of fathers reported that there was little workplace support for dads.[3]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS