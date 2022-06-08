USDA Official Tapped As Top USTR Agricultural Negotiator

By Gina Kim (June 8, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The White House on Wednesday named a U.S. Department of Agriculture adviser to serve as the chief agricultural negotiator within the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, three months after withdrawing the nomination of former Almond Alliance of California President Elaine Trevino. Named among a slew of key nominees by the White House on Wednesday is Doug McKalip, who for the last year served as senior adviser to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. McKalip has also served as director of legislative and public affairs for the National Resources Conservation Service and confidential assistant to the secretary at the U.S. Department of...

