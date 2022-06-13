A Look At Finality In Substantially Consummated Ch. 11 Plans

By Charles Oellermann and Mark Douglas (June 13, 2022, 11:08 AM EDT) -- To promote the finality and binding effect of confirmed Chapter 11 plans, the Bankruptcy Code categorically prohibits any modification of a confirmed plan after it has been substantially consummated. Stakeholders, however, sometimes attempt to skirt this prohibition by characterizing proposed changes to a substantially consummated Chapter 11 plan as some other form of relief, such as modification of the confirmation order or a plan document, or reconsideration of the allowed amount of a claim. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware addressed one such request in March in In re: Northeast Gas Generation LLC.[1] Long after substantial consummation of...

