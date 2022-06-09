Gov't Urged To Cut Down Penalty For Withdrawing Savings

By Martin Croucher (June 9, 2022, 3:11 PM BST) -- The government slapped Britons with £33 million ($41.3 million) in charges in the last tax year for dipping into their long-term savings, according to official figures, as experts called for a temporary break amid a growing cost of living crisis. HM Revenue & Customs said Wednesday that 77,500 people made unauthorized withdrawals worth an average of £1,706 from high-interest savings accounts known as Lifetime ISAs in the 2021-22 tax year, which runs from April to March. Lifetime ISAs are high-interest retail savings accounts that were introduced in 2016 to help young people put money toward their first home or retirement. The...

