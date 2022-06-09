UK's FirstGroup Rejects £1.2B Takeover Bid From PE Firm

By Najiyya Budaly (June 9, 2022, 11:50 AM BST) -- FirstGroup said Thursday that it has rejected a £1.23 billion ($1.55 billion) takeover offer from London-based private equity firm I Squared Capital Advisors (UK) LLP, saying that the bid "significantly undervalues" the British transport giant. FTSE 250-listed FirstGroup FTSE 250 index said it has received a series of unsolicited, conditional offers from I Squared, which valued the train and bus giant at 118 pence per share. (iStock.com/tupungato) London-listed FirstGroup PLC, part of the FTSE 250 index, said it had received a series of unsolicited, conditional offers from I Squared. The latest offer valued the train and bus operator at 118 pence...

