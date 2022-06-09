Mediclinic Rejects Remgro's £3.4B Cash Offer

By Najiyya Budaly (June 9, 2022, 2:20 PM BST) -- South Africa's Mediclinic rejected a £3.4 billion ($4.3 billion) cash offer on Thursday from investment company Remgro and Swiss-headquartered shipping line MSC, as it said the bid undervalued the company. Mediclinic, which provides private healthcare in Switzerland, Southern Africa and the United Arab Emirates, said that it had received an unsolicited offer from a consortium made up of Remgro Ltd. and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA on May 26. Remgro, which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, already holds 45% of Mediclinic. The offer prices shares in Mediclinic, which sits in London's FTSE 250 index, at 463 pence — a...

