CD&R Gets Final Go-Ahead For £7B Morrisons Takeover

By Dawood Fakhir (June 9, 2022, 1:19 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s competition regulator gave a green light Thursday to the £7 billion ($8.8 billion) acquisition of national supermarket chain Morrisons by U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice after putting the merger on ice last year. The U.K.'s antitrust watchdog launched a probe into CD&R's £7 billion ($8.8 billion) acquisition of Morrisons in October 2021, because both companies owned gas stations in parts of England and Wales. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) The Competition and Markets Authority launched a probe into CD&R's acquisition of Wm Morrisons Supermarkets Ltd. in October 2021, because both companies owned gas stations in parts of England...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS