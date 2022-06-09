Former Minister Says Treasury Blocking Pensions Reform

By Martin Croucher (June 9, 2022, 12:15 PM BST) -- HM Treasury is responsible for putting the brakes on a major shakeup to pensions savings that would enable Britons to put away an additional £1.2 billion ($1.5 billion) a year toward retirement, a former minister said Thursday. Steve Webb, former pensions minister, said in a statement that the delay to automatic enrollment reform was a sign that retirement savings policy was being increasingly dictated by the Treasury rather than the Department for Work and Pensions. Despite the government saying it is committed to reform, the proposals have been "gathering dust" for nearly five years, said Webb. "This is undoubtedly due to...

