UK Beefs Up Sanctions Policing Body With New Staff, Powers

By Alex Davidson (June 9, 2022, 2:55 PM BST) -- The government plans to double the staff of its sanctions enforcement agency, as it boosts its arsenal of new powers for the body, according to a document published Thursday. The government said in a response to a report by Parliament's Treasury Committee that its Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation — or OFSI — will boost staffing, without specifying current levels, to enhance its capacity. "The government can assure the committee that it will continue to ensure that appropriate resources are in place to ensure our sanctions regime is effective," it said. The OFSI is becoming not just bigger but more powerful....

