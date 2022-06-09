Argos Can't Escape Prosecution Over Selling Knives To Teen

By Silvia Martelli (June 9, 2022, 6:32 PM BST) -- A London borough has won an appeal to prosecute Argos Ltd. for illegally selling a block of knives to a person under 18, after a court ruled that a district judge was wrong to decide that the summons breached the law. High Court Judge Andrew Edis ruled Wednesday that a district court wrongly established that the summons issued by the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham against the retailer breached regulations because it did not set out the time limit for the offense. But the summons did not violate Criminal Procedure Rules because there was no need to draw the court's...

