Latham Boosts DC Investment Funds Group With Kirkland Pro

By Jack Rodgers (June 9, 2022, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has added a Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner who helped found her former firm's investment funds practice in Washington, D.C. Jamie Lynn Walter joins Latham as a partner in the firm's investment funds practice. She also will work as a member of the firm's corporate department, helping advise clients on compliance, enforcement and regulatory issues, the firm said. She has a number of experiences in fund formation work, succession planning, minority stake investment and other fund investment work, the firm said. Walter earned her law degree from Tulane University Law School and worked as a law clerk...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS