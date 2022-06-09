Aon Offloads E-Discovery Unit To TCDI

By Steven Lerner (June 9, 2022, 1:47 PM EDT) -- Legal services and software company Technology Concepts & Design Inc., which is known as TCDI, acquired the e-discovery practice of professional services firm Aon on Thursday. The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed, but the deal is expected to close in the next 30 days. Bill Johnson, the founder and CEO of TCDI, told Law360 Pulse in an email that this deal fits perfectly with what the company looks for in an acquisition. "Primarily, we gain a highly experienced and committed staff with extensive e-discovery history, and one which fits our corporate values and commitment to our clients," Johnson...

