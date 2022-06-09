Ashurst-Led Next Says £310M Bid For M&C Saatchi Is Final

By Dawood Fakhir (June 9, 2022, 6:20 PM BST) -- British communications company Next Fifteen said on Thursday it will not increase the £310 million ($387 million) takeover offer it made for advertising agency M&C Saatchi, responding to a rival offer made earlier by a former Saatchi board member. Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC said in a London Stock Exchange announcement that its offer valued Saatchi at 247.2 pence a share, reflecting a 50% premium to the advertising agency's closing price of 165 pence on June 8. "We reached agreement with the board and executive team of M&C Saatchi after extensive negotiation and believe our offer is full and fair," said...

