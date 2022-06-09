Insurers Link Solvency II Reform To Green Investment Boost

By Joel Poultney (June 9, 2022, 5:47 PM BST) -- A leading insurers' trade group has said that the government must do more to integrate the insurance and long-term savings industry into goals for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, but asked for reforms in capital adequacy rules to help unleash investment. The Association of British Insurers said at its annual climate change summit on Wednesday that the insurance and long-term savings industry had made significant progress in setting net-zero targets. Andy Briggs, ABI climate change committee chair, said there was "no time to spare" to make the changes for the sector. "Meaningful reform to investment frameworks and the regulatory regime, including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS