3 Firms Guide Fintech Backbase's PE Raise Of €120M

By Elaine Briseño (June 9, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Financial technology company Backbase said Thursday that it has raised €120 million ($127.8 million) from private equity firm Motive Partners in an effort to expand after experiencing an upsurge in revenue. The company said in a statement that it has seen revenue climb to more than €200 million, adding that the growth investment values the company at €2.5 billion. Backbase says its goal is to make digital banking more accessible and efficient for customers. Their platform uses cloud-based technology to allow banks to offer various services online, including within their mobile apps. Over 150 financial institutions worldwide use the Backbase banking...

