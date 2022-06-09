UK Mulling Fixes For $4.8B Kitchen Equipment Deal

By Matthew Perlman (June 9, 2022, 6:35 PM EDT) -- U.K. competition enforcers are considering whether the sale of a global ice machine business fixes the concerns raised by Italian food service equipment supplier Ali Group's planned $4.8 billion acquisition of Welbilt Inc. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement Thursday that Ali Group and Welbilt requested that the agency review the merger using its fast-track procedure, under which they acknowledged that the deal would raise concerns over the supply of ice machines in the U.K. This enabled enforcers to conclude their initial investigation within 10 working days, rather than the 40 days it typically takes, according to Thursday's...

