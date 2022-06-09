Broker Howden Claims $13B Valuation With TigerRisk Deal

By Martin Croucher (June 9, 2022, 6:28 PM BST) -- British insurance broker Howden Group Holdings Ltd. said Thursday it has bought Stamford-based TigerRisk Partners LLC, in a deal that it said values the broker at $13 billion. Howden Group said the private equity-backed transaction represented the company's focus on the U.S. reinsurance market. The acquisition follows a string of other big-ticket deals for privately owned Howden Group, previously known as Hyperion, including notably U.K. retail broking giant Aston Lark Ltd. last October. The company did not disclose how much it paid for TigerRisk. "TigerRisk has been the standout business and innovator in the reinsurance and capital markets space for many...

