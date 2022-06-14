Latham Adds 2 Clifford Chance M&A Attys In NY

By Emily Lever (June 14, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has added two Clifford Chance partners in its New York mergers and acquisitions practice to focus on clients in the insurance industry. Gary Boss, an M&A and transactional attorney, and Analisa Dillingham, an insurance regulation and transactions specialist, are expected to meet a demand for legal services related to financial transactions involving insurance companies, according to the firm's June 9 announcement. "The arrival of Gary and Analisa demonstrates our commitment to insurance transactional work, a sector in which we are seeing increased need among our M&A and private equity clients," Justin Hamill, who co-chairs Latham's global M&A practice,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS