FTC Eyes Drugmaker Rebates Boosting Higher Cost Drugs

By Bryan Koenig (June 9, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Bolstered by a newly full roster, the Federal Trade Commission teed up one of its most ambitious open meetings in months Thursday that includes a plan to issue a new policy statement that would target rebates drugmakers pay to get their therapies prescription preference over "lower-cost" alternatives. The June 16 meeting will be only the second open session (the FTC also holds closed meetings) attended by Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya. Bedoya's May 11 confirmation gave Chair Lina Khan the crucial third vote needed to overcome no-votes from the agency's two Republicans, whose opposition effectively put a monthslong break on the most ambitious...

