NJ Bar President Vows To Push For Disbarment Reform

By Nick Muscavage (June 10, 2022, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Recently installed New Jersey State Bar President Jeralyn L. Lawrence said she will prioritize reforming the state's permanent disbarment rule for misappropriation of client funds, arguing that a pathway for attorneys in New Jersey to apply for reinstatement is "long overdue." Her pledge came after the New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday disbarred attorney Dionne Larrel Wade under the state's Wilson rule for knowingly misappropriating funds from three clients, while also noting that Wade replenished the money before the cases concluded so that none of her clients lost money. "Disbarment is a punitive and extreme remedy, especially in instances such as...

