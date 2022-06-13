Cannabis Grower's Faulty Light Suit Stays In Federal Court

By Mike Curley (June 13, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge won't let cannabis producer Phat N Sticky LLC send back to state court its suit alleging that growing lights sold by Top Shelf LED Inc. were defective and caused a fire, saying Top Shelf's motion to remove the case to federal court was not too late. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian denied Phat N Sticky's motion to remand the case, saying while there is normally a 30-day deadline for suits to be removed to federal court, that deadline does not apply when the complaint does not make it clear that the...

