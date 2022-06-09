Justice Barrett Leads Peers In Book Royalties, Records Show

By Jimmy Hoover (June 9, 2022, 10:08 PM EDT) -- The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court took home far more than their government salaries in 2021, collecting checks from securities dividends, book royalties, television show options, summer cottage rentals and far-flung teaching gigs, according to their latest financial disclosures uploaded Thursday by a watchdog group. There are several published authors on the Supreme Court, but none who raked in more book money than Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who disclosed $425,000 in royalties from publisher Javelin Group LLC for a book that has yet to hit the shelves or become available online. As an associate justice, Justice Barrett's baseline salary was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS