It's Time For USPTO To Abandon The NHK-Fintiv Practice

By Jonathan Stroud (June 16, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court, the executive and Congress have for years been training a hawk-like eye on federal largesse and working to rein in the more rogue parts of independent agency action, cutting government waste, questioning the need for and power of independent agency action and asking for greater accountability for agency action. From Supreme Court decisions to congressional investigations and executive orders, government bureaucracy has been the target of tightening and clamping down on unnecessary, wasteful procedure created sua sponte by the vast administrative state. But all that attention has ignored one area — patent agency action — where the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS