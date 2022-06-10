Considering The USPTO Pilot Program For Deferred Response

By Todd Hopfinger and Naveed Hasan (June 10, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Under the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Deferred Subject Matter Eligibility Response program, an examiner may invite a patent applicant to defer presenting arguments or amendments in response to a rejection under Title 35 of the U.S. Code, Section 101, until the earlier of final disposition of the application, or the withdrawal of all other outstanding rejections. The program, which continues through July, was initiated earlier this year both because the lack of clarity on Section 101 often prevented a meaningful examination under Sections 102, 103 and 112 and to generate higher-quality patents. This article discusses aspects of the DSMER pilot...

