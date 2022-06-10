Sens. Urge Vidal To Block Drug Patent 'Thickets' Early

By Dani Kass (June 10, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A sextet of bipartisan senators has asked the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director to make sure that drugs aren't getting more patent protection than their inventiveness calls for by taking on so-called patent thickets at the examination stage. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who heads the Senate Judiciary Committee's intellectual property subcommittee, and others on Wednesday wrote to Director Kathi Vidal calling for the USPTO to consider making changes to prevent drug companies from getting undeserved extensions on the lives of their patents. The letter cites continuation patents or other patents based on small changes to the invention. "The Patent Act...

