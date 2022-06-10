UK Urged To Toughen Corporate Crime Laws With New Fines

By Dawood Fakhir (June 10, 2022, 4:18 PM BST) -- An influential British commission has recommended that the government introduce new rules holding companies liable, and subject to fines, for crimes committed by senior executives, in a much-anticipated report published Friday. The problem of corporate accountability was highlighted by the Serious Fraud Office's failed attempt to prosecute Barclays and four former execs over the bank's fundraising with Qatar during the financial crisis. (Paul Ellis / AFP) The Law Commission, which makes recommendations to improve legislation, urged the government to make it easier for prosecutors to prove that companies know about any wrongdoing by focusing on high-level executives and holding businesses accountable...

