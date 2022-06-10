BoE IDs 3 Banks Needing More Buffer Against Failure

By Alex Davidson (June 10, 2022, 2:11 PM BST) -- The Bank of England said on Friday that reforms since the financial crisis will shield taxpayers from having to bail out failed major lenders, but found that three of them could still use more planning if they run into difficulty. The central bank found that HSBC, Standard Chartered and Lloyds all had shortcomings in their plans for resolution, or staying in business in a crisis without hurting the economy. The three also haven't identified how much reserve liquidity they would need to stave off collapse. "We have found shortcomings for three banks. They are issues that may unnecessarily complicate a resolution,"...

