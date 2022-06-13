Fraud Reform Proposals Could Yield More Fines For Cos.

By Richard Crump (June 13, 2022, 9:09 PM BST) -- Companies may end up facing more fines for fraud if the government signs on to new proposals released Friday to make it easier to hold businesses to blame when their top officials break the law, legal experts say. The Law Commission, the organization responsible for reviewing Britain's legal code, outlined several options to reform Britain's outdated laws on corporate criminal liability, including making companies liable for failing to prevent fraud by their employees. Any legislation based on the Law Commission's options could represent the "most significant changes in this field" in more than a decade, according to former Serious Fraud Office...

