GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger (June 10, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- In a series of changes to attract and retain employees, Microsoft is removing noncompetition clauses from its employment agreements, publicly disclosing salary ranges in job postings, conducting a civil rights audit and removing nondisclosure clauses from its settlement and separation agreements. And a bribery expert this week described how many companies' employees can obtain and use corporate funds to finance illegal business schemes. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. Microsoft Says It Won't Enforce US Workers' Noncompetes Microsoft Corp. has announced a series of changes to its U.S. employment...

