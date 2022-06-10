Fed. Circ. Mulls If Jury Trial Justified In Inventorship Row

By Britain Eakin (June 10, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Friday questioned an argument from Plastipak Packaging Inc. that its infringement suit over patents for a plastic water bottle part should still go before a jury after a Wisconsin federal judge determined all 12 of its patents were invalid for failure to name a European co-inventor. A three-judge panel was weighing Plastipak's appeal of an August 2021 decision in its lawsuit against Premium Waters Inc., in which U.S. District Judge William M. Conley invalidated the patents for nonjoinder, thereby letting Premium Waters off the hook for alleged infringement. During Friday's hearing, Plastipak attorney Christopher R. Dillon of Fish &...

