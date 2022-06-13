Sidley Austin Adds 2 Baker McKenzie Cybersecurity Partners

By Jack Rodgers (June 13, 2022, 10:45 AM EDT) -- Two Baker McKenzie attorneys with decades of experience have moved to Sidley Austin LLP to join its cybersecurity practice in Washington, D.C., the firm announced. Jennifer Seale and Jonathan Wilan have joined Sidley as partners after playing what the firm describes as lead roles in Baker McKenzie's global cybersecurity practice. Sidley said in its June 6 announcement they will continue working with clients on large cybersecurity investigations, regulatory compliance issues, data breach responsiveness and other litigation matters. "Jennifer and Jonathan led significant cybersecurity matters for clients, including some of the largest investigations, compliance matters and litigations," Stephen Cohen, a member of...

