SPAC Acri Capital Hits Market with $75M Public Offering

By Elaine Briseño (June 10, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Shell company Acri Capital Acquisition Corp. began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market today under the symbol "ACACU" after going public with a $75 million initial offering that priced at $10 a share. According to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Acri is a blank-check company — also known as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC — that was created this year "for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses." The stock price of the SPAC barely moved all day, with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS