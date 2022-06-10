Treasury Voices Discontent Over Foreign Currency Moves

By Alex Lawson (June 10, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury Department declined to label any foreign countries as currency manipulators Friday, but nevertheless expressed its distaste with certain governments taking action to devalue their currency to gain a trading advantage. In its semiannual report scrutinizing the currency moves of U.S. trading partners, Treasury called out Switzerland as the most alarming offender and also added Taiwan and Vietnam to a government watchlist while continuing to engage with those governments bilaterally. "Treasury remains concerned by certain economies raising the scale and persistence of foreign exchange intervention to resist appreciation of their currencies in line with economic fundamentals," the agency wrote....

