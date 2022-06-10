Zymeworks Takes Poison Pill to Block Hostile Bid

By Greg Lamm (June 10, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Cancer drug developer Zymeworks Inc. on Friday announced a poison pill strategy to block a $773 million hostile takeover bid by All Blue Capital, saying it substantially undervalued the company. Zymeworks said the limited-duration shareholder purchase plan kicks in if any investor acquires 10% of the company's common shares or 20% in the case of certain unspecified passive investors. Once triggered, Zymeworks said current shareholders, excluding All Blue, would be allowed to purchase additional stock at a discount price. In a statement, Zymeworks said its poison pill plan "will reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains control of...

