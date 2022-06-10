Don't Miss It: Kirkland, Cooley Guide Week's Hot Deals

By McCord Pagan (June 10, 2022, 2:42 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Cooley LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Kirkland-Led RimRock Sells Energy Assets For $865M Guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, RimRock Oil & Gas LP said June 8 it was selling leasehold interest and related assets in the Williston Basin to Devon Energy Corp. for $865 million. Warburg Pincus LLC-backed RimRock said in a statement it has over 38,000 net acres of land holdings in the...

