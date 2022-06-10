DC Circ. Affirms 'Hot' Hemp Is Fair Game For Enforcement

By Sam Reisman (June 10, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday delivered two wins to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, tossing a pair of related appeals brought by a hemp industry group challenging the agency's authority to regulate aspects of the federally legal crop. In the first decision, U.S. Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman accused petitioners Hemp Industries Association and its member RE Botanicals Inc. of having brought "a rather weak case" against the DEA's interim final rule governing hemp by failing to demonstrate how the policy had injured them. Judge Silberman wrote that the petitioners had not shown that the 2020 interim final rule at issue was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS