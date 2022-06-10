DC Circ. Backs FERC OK Of Hydro Project Safety Upgrade

By Keith Goldberg (June 10, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday backed the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's relicensing of a North Carolina hydroelectric dam that required the owner to beef up flood protection measures, rejecting a nearby city's argument that the measures weren't strong enough. Salisbury, North Carolina, which takes drinking water from the Yadkin River on which the Cube Yadkin dam sits, claimed FERC wrongly determined the dam's owner could raise an existing pump station as part of state-approved flood protection plan instead of building a new pump station elsewhere. However, a D.C. Circuit panel's opinion Friday said FERC adopted the best interpretation of what that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS